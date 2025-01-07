MagicRing 価格(MRING)
MagicRing（MRING）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。MRING から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な MagicRing 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 3.44K USD
です- MagicRing 1日内の価格変動率は +1.15%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで MRING から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な MRING 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の MagicRing から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における MagicRing から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における MagicRing から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における MagicRing から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.15%
|30日
|$ 0
|-21.47%
|60日
|$ 0
|-7.06%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
MagicRing の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.14%
+1.15%
-3.12%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Description: MagicRing is a community-driven MEMECOIN built on the Ethereum blockchain, aiming to blend entertainment with functionality in the cryptocurrency space. As an ERC-20 token, it leverages the secure and established Ethereum network to offer a decentralized digital asset that infuses the playful culture of internet memes with the serious potential for value transfer and growth. Purpose: The primary purpose of MagicRing is to introduce a fun, relatable entry point into the world of cryptocurrencies, engaging a broader audience beyond traditional investors. It serves to create a bridge between popular culture and digital assets, making the blockchain technology behind it more accessible and understandable to the public. Function: MagicRing functions as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem it supports, facilitating transactions, tipping, and micro-transactions across social media and other online platforms. Additionally, the token is designed to incentivize community participation through rewards and to serve as a vehicle for community-driven governance. Utility: The utility of MagicRing tokens includes: Transactions: Used for peer-to-peer transactions and as a payment method for goods and services within the ecosystem. Community Rewards: Holders can earn additional MagicRing tokens through various community engagements, contests, and contributions. Governance: Token holders have a say in the project's direction and decision-making process through a democratic voting system. Staking: Users can stake their MagicRing tokens to earn rewards, contributing to the stability and security of the network.
