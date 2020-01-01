Magical Blocks (MBLK) 情報

MBLK is an innovative in-game token developed by Zogi Labs, aimed at decentralizing value transfer within open world gaming environments. Inspired by successful gaming titles like Fortnite and their in-game currency, Vbucks, MBLK fuses blockchain technology with advanced gaming mechanics to encourage deflation, presenting a unique opportunity for players and investors to engage in the future of gaming and blockchain. The token functions as a sustainable in-game reward, utilizing a groundbreaking algorithmic in-game reward pool to compensate players for their in-game activities, thereby promoting active engagement and long-term user retention. MBLK will also be integrated into DeFi protocols, including staking and the Zogi bridge, offering additional utility, flexibility, and value to token holders. MBLK represents a significant innovation in the gaming and blockchain industries, providing a tailored solution that addresses the needs of both players and investors. The project aims to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience, backed by cutting-edge blockchain technology and best practices. Zogi Labs' crypto-based MMORPG targets non-crypto users and is considered one of the most advanced products in the market. It uniquely establishes interactive connections between virtual and real worlds, extending beyond traditional gaming experiences with practical applications.