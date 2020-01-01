Magical Blocks (MBLK) トケノミクス
MBLK is an innovative in-game token developed by Zogi Labs, aimed at decentralizing value transfer within open world gaming environments. Inspired by successful gaming titles like Fortnite and their in-game currency, Vbucks, MBLK fuses blockchain technology with advanced gaming mechanics to encourage deflation, presenting a unique opportunity for players and investors to engage in the future of gaming and blockchain. The token functions as a sustainable in-game reward, utilizing a groundbreaking algorithmic in-game reward pool to compensate players for their in-game activities, thereby promoting active engagement and long-term user retention. MBLK will also be integrated into DeFi protocols, including staking and the Zogi bridge, offering additional utility, flexibility, and value to token holders. MBLK represents a significant innovation in the gaming and blockchain industries, providing a tailored solution that addresses the needs of both players and investors. The project aims to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience, backed by cutting-edge blockchain technology and best practices. Zogi Labs' crypto-based MMORPG targets non-crypto users and is considered one of the most advanced products in the market. It uniquely establishes interactive connections between virtual and real worlds, extending beyond traditional gaming experiences with practical applications.
Magical Blocks (MBLK) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Magical Blocks (MBLK) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Magical Blocks (MBLK) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Magical Blocks (MBLK) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される MBLK トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
MBLK トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
MBLK のトケノミクスを理解したところで、MBLK トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
