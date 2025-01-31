Magical Blocks 価格(MBLK)
Magical Blocks（MBLK）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00208546 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。MBLK から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Magical Blocks 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 136.28K USD
です- Magical Blocks 1日内の価格変動率は +43.15%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで MBLK から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な MBLK 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Magical Blocks から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00062859 です。
過去30日間における Magical Blocks から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0010286833 です。
過去60日間における Magical Blocks から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0003366720 です。
過去90日間における Magical Blocks から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0010346708474604777 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00062859
|+43.15%
|30日
|$ +0.0010286833
|+49.33%
|60日
|$ -0.0003366720
|-16.14%
|90日
|$ -0.0010346708474604777
|-33.16%
Magical Blocks の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-8.84%
+43.15%
+74.34%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
MBLK is an innovative in-game token developed by Zogi Labs, aimed at decentralizing value transfer within open world gaming environments. Inspired by successful gaming titles like Fortnite and their in-game currency, Vbucks, MBLK fuses blockchain technology with advanced gaming mechanics to encourage deflation, presenting a unique opportunity for players and investors to engage in the future of gaming and blockchain. The token functions as a sustainable in-game reward, utilizing a groundbreaking algorithmic in-game reward pool to compensate players for their in-game activities, thereby promoting active engagement and long-term user retention. MBLK will also be integrated into DeFi protocols, including staking and the Zogi bridge, offering additional utility, flexibility, and value to token holders. MBLK represents a significant innovation in the gaming and blockchain industries, providing a tailored solution that addresses the needs of both players and investors. The project aims to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience, backed by cutting-edge blockchain technology and best practices. Zogi Labs' crypto-based MMORPG targets non-crypto users and is considered one of the most advanced products in the market. It uniquely establishes interactive connections between virtual and real worlds, extending beyond traditional gaming experiences with practical applications.
