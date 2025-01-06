Lunyr 価格(LUN)
Lunyr（LUN）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0152496 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 41.24K USD です。LUN から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Lunyr 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 0.15 USD
です- Lunyr 1日内の価格変動率は -1.22%
です- 循環供給量は 2.70M USD です
MEXCで LUN から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な LUN 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Lunyr から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00018911171826959 です。
過去30日間における Lunyr から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0134315945 です。
過去60日間における Lunyr から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0079367320 です。
過去90日間における Lunyr から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00018911171826959
|-1.22%
|30日
|$ +0.0134315945
|+88.08%
|60日
|$ +0.0079367320
|+52.05%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Lunyr の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.12%
-1.22%
+15.25%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Lunyr (pronounced Lunar), however, is one of the most unique implementations of blockchain yet, aiming to be a decentralized, and peer-to-peer knowledge database, aka the “Blockchain-based Wikipedia”. It strives to be the most innovative and comprehensive source of knowledge in domains like crypto projects, technology, finance, law, investment, and more, on the web. The cofounders of Lunyr are Arnold Pham, Andrew Tran, and Christopher Smith. The Lunyr ICO ended on 26th April 2017, with around USD 0.3 million in capital being generated. The open beta was then launched on 30th January 2018. It is based on the Ethereum network. The reward system which enables writers to earn rewards for authoring articles was also launched at the same time, allowing writers to earn LUN coins in exchange for quality pieces. Initially, Lunyr will mostly focus on the world of cryptocurrencies and related domains, with emphasis on up and coming projects. After an active and dedicated community of readers and writers is developed, Lunyr will branch into other areas such as science and technology, investment, finance, etc. Lunyr is unique in its vision, and usage of the blockchain technology in order to provide a comprehensive, decentralised, crowdsource, and peer-reviewed vault of knowledge, open and free to everyone. Lunyr aims to not only be a knowledge encyclopedia for the web, but also intends to enhance the blockchain technology by giving DApps (Decentralised Applications) the ability to tap into the knowledge base and access real-time data. This innovative feature can be used in applications ranging from Virtual Reality to Artificial Intelligence. The decentralised and peer-to-peer nature of Lunyr allows all content on the knowledge-base to be free from manipulation, and censorship. Since all submissions are peer-reviewed by the community, the chances of incorrect or dubious data making its way onto the encyclopedia are very low.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 LUN を AUD に
A$0.024246864
|1 LUN を GBP に
￡0.01219968
|1 LUN を EUR に
€0.014639616
|1 LUN を USD に
$0.0152496
|1 LUN を MYR に
RM0.068775696
|1 LUN を TRY に
₺0.538615872
|1 LUN を JPY に
¥2.402116992
|1 LUN を RUB に
₽1.639484496
|1 LUN を INR に
₹1.307043216
|1 LUN を IDR に
Rp245.961255888
|1 LUN を PHP に
₱0.886611744
|1 LUN を EGP に
￡E.0.772544736
|1 LUN を BRL に
R$0.09302256
|1 LUN を CAD に
C$0.021806928
|1 LUN を BDT に
৳1.854503856
|1 LUN を NGN に
₦23.569629264
|1 LUN を UAH に
₴0.644905584
|1 LUN を VES に
Bs0.7929792
|1 LUN を PKR に
Rs4.252503456
|1 LUN を KZT に
₸8.06856336
|1 LUN を THB に
฿0.52763616
|1 LUN を TWD に
NT$0.50018688
|1 LUN を CHF に
Fr0.01372464
|1 LUN を HKD に
HK$0.118489392
|1 LUN を MAD に
.د.م0.152496