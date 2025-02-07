LunaDoge 価格(LOGE)
LunaDoge（LOGE）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。LOGE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な LunaDoge 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 0.00 USD
です- LunaDoge 1日内の価格変動率は 0.00%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで LOGE から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な LOGE 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の LunaDoge から USD への価格変動率は $ 0.0 です。
過去30日間における LunaDoge から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における LunaDoge から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における LunaDoge から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30日
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60日
|$ 0
|0.00%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
LunaDoge の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
LunaDoge is a DeFi meme token inspired by Dogecoin and reflect.finance. Two functions occur during each trade: static rewards and automatic liquidity pool (""LP"") acquisition via transaction taxes. A 5% tax is applied to every trade for static rewards and a 5% tax is applied to every trade for automatic LP acquisition. Static rewards are used to solve problems related to impermanent loss. The reward amount is conditional upon the volume of the token being traded. This mechanism aims to alleviate some of the downward sell pressure put on the token. Furthermore, the mechanism encourages holders to hold onto their tokens to obtain rewards from every LOGE transaction. The static rewards are proportionally shared over all LOGE holders and dependent on the total tokens held. Automatic LP acquisition is a function of the contract that is beneficial for holders as the LunaDoge contract applies a 5% tax to every transaction of which half is sold to BNB (the asset paired with LOGE in the liquidity pool) and then the equal share of BNB and LOGE is added to the LP, creating an ever-increasing floor for the liquidity pool. As the liquidity pool increases, the price stability increases as well. The purpose of the automatic LP acquisition is to prevent big price swings when top holders sell or new investors want to enter the tokens without having to worry too much about slippage. The automatic LP acquisition creates a long-term benefit for the token and solves the prior issues related to static rewards, where rewarding holders was only beneficial in the short-term.
