LoungeM 価格(LZM)
LoungeM（LZM）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00592062 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 554.22K USD です。LZM から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な LoungeM 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.85K USD
です- LoungeM 1日内の価格変動率は +11.57%
です- 循環供給量は 93.62M USD です
MEXCで LZM から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な LZM 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の LoungeM から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00061394 です。
過去30日間における LoungeM から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0005788152 です。
過去60日間における LoungeM から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0009846808 です。
過去90日間における LoungeM から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.004627409888368149 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00061394
|+11.57%
|30日
|$ -0.0005788152
|-9.77%
|60日
|$ -0.0009846808
|-16.63%
|90日
|$ -0.004627409888368149
|-43.86%
LoungeM の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.02%
+11.57%
-19.79%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The Milk Alliance Project has two tokens: the platform main currency Milk Coin (MLK) and the membership token LoungeM (LZM). MiL.k is a blockchain-based platform that integrates points from various services. MLK is used as a base currency for point exchange in the blockchain-based point integration platform Milk App. Users can integrate their unused points with MiL.k app and exchange to MLK for convert to mobile voucher or exchange to the other partner's points. Through the Milk platform, users can enjoy high utilization value of their points with discount benefits, and partners will get customer satisfaction and new user acquisition effects. As a result, Milk has expanded its partnership with the top-tier local platforms within two and a half years after its launch and has acquired over 1.3 million users. LoungeM(LZM) is the "Membership token" that is the center of MiL.k's premium membership program. LZM is used to assign of membership grade assessments, and benefits based on grade of membership in MiL.k app. The membership token allows MiL.k users to have access to exclusive benefits and services, and the more tokens they hold, will assign higher grade of membership and the more benefits will receive.
