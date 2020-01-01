LOULOU (LOULOU) トケノミクス

LOULOU (LOULOU) トケノミクス

LOULOU (LOULOU) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
USD

LOULOU (LOULOU) 情報

Memecoin based on sol.

公式ウェブサイト：
https://www.pugloulou.me/

LOULOU (LOULOU) トケノミクス & 価格分析

LOULOU (LOULOU) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 2.11M
総供給量：
$ 1.00B
循環供給量：
$ 1.00B
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 2.11M
史上最高値：
$ 0.01142393
過去最安値：
$ 0.00143895
現在の価格：
$ 0.00210862
LOULOU (LOULOU) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

LOULOU (LOULOU) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される LOULOU トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

LOULOU トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

LOULOU のトケノミクスを理解したところで、LOULOU トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

免責事項

このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。