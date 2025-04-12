Louie Lambo 価格(LAMBO)
Louie Lambo（LAMBO）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00147197 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.44M USD です。LAMBO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Louie Lambo 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- Louie Lambo 1日内の価格変動率は +9.60%
です- 循環供給量は 999.99M USD です
MEXCで LAMBO から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。
本日の Louie Lambo から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0001289 です。
過去30日間における Louie Lambo から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Louie Lambo から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Louie Lambo から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.0001289
|+9.60%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Louie Lambo の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+2.24%
+9.60%
-14.17%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Launched on January 20, 2025, Louie $Lambo is a memecoin built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Designed for the rapidly growing XRPL community, $LAMBO operates as a community-driven digital asset with a strong focus on engagement, rewards, and strategic expansion within the crypto ecosystem. Key Initiatives & Roadmap: XRP Rewards Mechanism – Holders of $LAMBO will gain access to an exclusive rewards platform that offers XRP incentives for participation and engagement. Marketing & Partnerships – $Lambo has secured partnerships with key opinion leaders (KOLs) and influencers in the crypto space to expand its reach. The development team continues to drive community-driven marketing efforts to establish $LAMBO as a widely recognized memecoin. Centralized Exchange (CEX) Listings – Efforts are underway to secure tier-1 exchange listings, increasing accessibility, liquidity, and exposure to a global audience. NFT Integration – Future exclusive NFT drops are planned, allowing holders to engage with the $LAMBO ecosystem through unique digital collectibles. Proceeds from these NFT sales will go directly into supporting liquidity and ecosystem growth. Vision for the Future With its strong community backing and aggressive expansion plans, Louie Lambo aims to become a dominant force on the XRPL. By combining XRP-based rewards, strategic marketing, and exchange expansion, $LAMBO seeks to establish itself as one of the most recognizable and widely adopted memecoins in the space.
