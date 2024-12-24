Lotty 価格(LOTTY)
Lotty（LOTTY）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 188.32K USD です。LOTTY から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Lotty 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 262.91 USD
です- Lotty 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 686.61B USD です
MEXCで LOTTY から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な LOTTY 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Lotty から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Lotty から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Lotty から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Lotty から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|-5.34%
|60日
|$ 0
|+23.22%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Lotty の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-14.18%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? Lotty is the ultimate token that offers maximum utility by giving their holders the chance to share up to $1 billion. We have access to more than 50+ lotteries around the world in 18 countries (and more soon). We offer our holders the chance to win real-world lottery prizes by buying our token. What makes your project unique? What makes our project unique is the utility that we offer to our holders. By just holding one token, holders will get a chance to share in multiple lottery prizes. We will also offer direct buy of these lotteries soon on our website. History of your project. Our project started last May 30, 2023. Since then we have had multiple engagements to provide our holders the best utility. Just recently we initiated a collaboration with Arcadia (https://twitter.com/arcadia_fun). What’s next for your project? We will launch a staking mechanism on our website soon. Holders who stake will get added rewards other than the main utility of our token which is the chance to share in the winnings of real-world lotteries. Another thing that is up next for our project is the option for users to purchase lottery tickets of their choice on our website. This is coming real soon. What can your token be used for? It can be used to get a chance to share in real-world lottery prizes of over 50+ lotteries in 18 countries around the world. Soon, they can use the token to stake and get additional rewards. We have other plans for the token, but it is still too early, we are finalizing a lot of things.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 LOTTY を AUD に
A$--
|1 LOTTY を GBP に
￡--
|1 LOTTY を EUR に
€--
|1 LOTTY を USD に
$--
|1 LOTTY を MYR に
RM--
|1 LOTTY を TRY に
₺--
|1 LOTTY を JPY に
¥--
|1 LOTTY を RUB に
₽--
|1 LOTTY を INR に
₹--
|1 LOTTY を IDR に
Rp--
|1 LOTTY を PHP に
₱--
|1 LOTTY を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 LOTTY を BRL に
R$--
|1 LOTTY を CAD に
C$--
|1 LOTTY を BDT に
৳--
|1 LOTTY を NGN に
₦--
|1 LOTTY を UAH に
₴--
|1 LOTTY を VES に
Bs--
|1 LOTTY を PKR に
Rs--
|1 LOTTY を KZT に
₸--
|1 LOTTY を THB に
฿--
|1 LOTTY を TWD に
NT$--
|1 LOTTY を CHF に
Fr--
|1 LOTTY を HKD に
HK$--
|1 LOTTY を MAD に
.د.م--