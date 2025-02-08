Lotion AI 価格(LOTION)
Lotion AI（LOTION）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 187.32K USD です。LOTION から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Lotion AI 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 6.63K USD
です- Lotion AI 1日内の価格変動率は -7.26%
です- 循環供給量は 973.16M USD です
MEXCで LOTION から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な LOTION 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Lotion AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Lotion AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Lotion AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Lotion AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-7.26%
|30日
|$ 0
|-67.85%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Lotion AI の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-2.76%
-7.26%
-53.82%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
LotionAI is an innovative platform that combines artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology, enabling users to create custom AI chat agents integrated into social channels or websites. Powered by the native $LOTION token, the platform unlocks premium features and provides a token-driven economy where participants directly benefit from the platform's growth and improvements. The core vision of LotionAI is to empower users to launch and customize AI agents while leveraging the transparency and decentralization of blockchain technology. The platform addresses a growing demand for AI-driven solutions by making these tools more accessible and integrating them with the financial and governance opportunities enabled by Web3. The team behind LotionAI has deep roots in the AI and Web3 ecosystem, with origins dating back to work at Google Brain and experience across Series A–B startups in the deep learning sector. After successfully launching an AI agent project for small businesses in the Web2 space, the team recognized the transformative potential of combining AI with crypto. This realization inspired the creation of LotionAI—a platform designed to push the boundaries of decentralized AI innovation. Key features of LotionAI include: 1. Token-Powered AI Agents: Users need $LOTION tokens to create or upgrade custom AI agents. 2. Premium Functionalities: Advanced features, such as enhanced memory and specialized integrations, require holding or spending $LOTION tokens. 3. Community Rewards & Governance: The platform envisions a future where $LOTION token holders can earn rewards and vote on key decisions, influencing the trajectory of LotionAI. The team’s roadmap focuses on expanding the functionality of AI agents to handle advanced tasks, such as scheduling, e-commerce integration, and multi-step workflows. Future goals include enabling community governance, where token holders influence feature rollouts and partnerships, as well as deepening integration with businesses and social platforms. LotionAI represents a forward-thinking approach to combining approachable AI tools with the economic opportunities of blockchain. By providing transparency in agent creation and fostering a decentralized ecosystem, LotionAI aims to redefine how AI is used in business and social contexts, creating value for both users and token holders.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 LOTION を AUD に
A$--
|1 LOTION を GBP に
￡--
|1 LOTION を EUR に
€--
|1 LOTION を USD に
$--
|1 LOTION を MYR に
RM--
|1 LOTION を TRY に
₺--
|1 LOTION を JPY に
¥--
|1 LOTION を RUB に
₽--
|1 LOTION を INR に
₹--
|1 LOTION を IDR に
Rp--
|1 LOTION を PHP に
₱--
|1 LOTION を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 LOTION を BRL に
R$--
|1 LOTION を CAD に
C$--
|1 LOTION を BDT に
৳--
|1 LOTION を NGN に
₦--
|1 LOTION を UAH に
₴--
|1 LOTION を VES に
Bs--
|1 LOTION を PKR に
Rs--
|1 LOTION を KZT に
₸--
|1 LOTION を THB に
฿--
|1 LOTION を TWD に
NT$--
|1 LOTION を CHF に
Fr--
|1 LOTION を HKD に
HK$--
|1 LOTION を MAD に
.د.م--