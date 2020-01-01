LOCG ($LOCG) 情報

What is the project about? LegendsOfCrypto (LOCGame) is a unique play-to-earn NFT collectible card game that pays tribute to the key figures who have shaped the blockchain industry. It is a community of Day Traders, HODLers, Exchange Founders, Whales, and more, all vital to the crypto space.

What makes your project unique? LOCGame is the first strategy card game to document the historical triumph of cryptocurrencies, educating players about the industry's value and future in a fun, lucrative way. Players are rewarded with unique NFTs, Legendary Coins (LCs), and $LOCG, the ecosystem's native utility token.

Combining immersive casual card gaming with enticing modern storytelling, LOCGame offers intuitive gameplay with Triad Battle mechanics, appealing to both web2 and web3 players. With free-to-play and pay-to-play options, deck building, PvP battles, Story Mode and tournaments, LOCGame is more than a game - it's a crypto journey.

What’s next for your project? Updated Roadmap - https://go.locgame.io/roadmap23-24

What can your token be used for? At the core of the LOCGame ecosystem is the platform's native $LOCG utility token. $LOCG is part of the Kucoin’s Metaverse Pool and is used for: Indirect rewards in play-to-earn mechanics; NFT & in-game payments Access to communities, discounts and perks;

Staking; DAO governance;