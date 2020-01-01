LOAF (LOAF) トケノミクス
LOAF (LOAF) 情報
Loaf is the newest meme-driven coin baking up excitement in the crypto world! Inspired by the internet’s love for bread memes, Loaf combines humor and innovation to bring a fresh, playful approach to decentralized finance. More than just a token, Loaf is a movement built around community and good vibes, aiming to turn every transaction into a reminder of the lighter side of life. With its focus on inclusivity and community-driven decision-making, Loaf lets holders be part of something more than just financial gain—it's about building a culture of fun and sharing the love of memes on the blockchain.
At its core, Loaf is powered by cutting-edge blockchain technology designed to keep investments secure and accessible. Its mission is to blend the playful spirit of internet culture with the opportunities of decentralized finance, creating a coin that's easy to love and even easier to laugh with. Whether you're a crypto pro or a newcomer, Loaf welcomes everyone to join in on the fun and take a slice of the meme economy. Don’t miss out on Loaf, where humor, boldness, and community come together to shape the future of crypto with a smile.
LOAF (LOAF) トケノミクス & 価格分析
LOAF (LOAF) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
LOAF (LOAF) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
LOAF (LOAF) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される LOAF トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
LOAF トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
LOAF のトケノミクスを理解したところで、LOAF トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。