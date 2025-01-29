Little Ugly Duck 価格(LUD)
Little Ugly Duck（LUD）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。LUD から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Little Ugly Duck 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 6.28 USD
です- Little Ugly Duck 1日内の価格変動率は -0.87%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで LUD から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な LUD 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Little Ugly Duck から USD への価格変動率は $ 0.0 です。
過去30日間における Little Ugly Duck から USD への価格変動率は $ 0.0000000000 です。
過去60日間における Little Ugly Duck から USD への価格変動率は $ 0.0000000000 です。
過去90日間における Little Ugly Duck から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0.0
|-0.87%
|30日
|$ 0.0000000000
|-10.41%
|60日
|$ 0.0000000000
|-6.57%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Little Ugly Duck の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.15%
-0.87%
-5.30%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Little Ugly Duck was launched as charity Token initially but the overwhelming support we received we made us rethink the plans and decided to make a utility for the token, Little Ugly Duck token would be used for studying online at Victoria IELTS College which is one of the most prestigious language institute in South Asia, Victoria IELTS College is a platinum Plus partner with British Council and has been the highest contributor at British Council for three years running. The C.E.O if Victoria is Mr. Naveed Niazi and he is the C.E.O at Little Ugly Duck as well. We plan to develop an App through which all holders would be able to access all cryptos out there the likes if Dex.guru and Poocoin.App, We plan to develop a LUD wallet followed by a LUD exchange. While we have decided to expand the scope and utility of the token, we still plan to donate a set amount through community driven polls to Charites across the globe, The beneficiaries would be decided by the community through polls conducted on Twitter, Telegram and Facebook. NFT markets, Staking's and LUD swap is also a part of the given Road map, The team is actively pursuing excellence and are proud to announce that things are going according to the outlined Road map.
