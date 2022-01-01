LitLab Games (LITT) トケノミクス
LitLab Games (LITT) 情報
What is the project about?
LitLab Games is a AAA video game publisher focused in esports. The company is led by experts in the video game, esports and web3 industry with successes in previous startups. LitLab is the first Esports developer and publisher launching games backed by blockchain technology with a crypto-based economy.
What makes your project unique?
LitLab believes in the independent professional gamer. A player who will be able to monetize his dedication and skill without having to rely on streaming platforms or creating contents as the main way of income, which right now it only applies to a few of the elite influencers.
History of your project.
LitLab games was founded in early 2022 and started producing its first video game called CyberTitans. The alpha version was ready for September 2022 and Beta version on October 2022. The team went to DreamHack (one of the biggest Esport events in Europe) and since then new versions have been updated each 2 weeks, making CyberTitans one of the most played web3 games right now with a DAU over 650+.
What’s next for your project?
LitLab's roadmap is aiming now a profile 2.0 in order to integrate NFTs in-game and customizable assets. After that the mobile version will be available in Q4 of this coming year. Next milestone will be start creating a new video game, as the company aims to create 5 games in 5 years.
What can your token be used for?
The token will be the engine of the ecosystem in different ways; gamers will compete for LITT in different ways (quick games, tournaments, grand slams, Esports circuit…), to acquire NFTs in the future LitLab’s marketplace and unlock different characteristics, in order to have organization/guild licenses, farming pools or even purchasing tournament tickets.
LitLab Games (LITT) トケノミクス & 価格分析
LitLab Games (LITT) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
LitLab Games (LITT) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
LitLab Games (LITT) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される LITT トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
LITT トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
LITT のトケノミクスを理解したところで、LITT トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
