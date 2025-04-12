LitLab Games 価格(LITT)
LitLab Games（LITT）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 184.76K USD です。LITT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な LitLab Games 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- LitLab Games 1日内の価格変動率は -0.01%
です- 循環供給量は 826.39M USD です
MEXCで LITT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な LITT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の LitLab Games から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における LitLab Games から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における LitLab Games から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における LitLab Games から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.01%
|30日
|$ 0
|+51.39%
|60日
|$ 0
|+51.08%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
LitLab Games の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.44%
-0.01%
-1.00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? LitLab Games is a AAA video game publisher focused in esports. The company is led by experts in the video game, esports and web3 industry with successes in previous startups. LitLab is the first Esports developer and publisher launching games backed by blockchain technology with a crypto-based economy. What makes your project unique? LitLab believes in the independent professional gamer. A player who will be able to monetize his dedication and skill without having to rely on streaming platforms or creating contents as the main way of income, which right now it only applies to a few of the elite influencers. History of your project. LitLab games was founded in early 2022 and started producing its first video game called CyberTitans. The alpha version was ready for September 2022 and Beta version on October 2022. The team went to DreamHack (one of the biggest Esport events in Europe) and since then new versions have been updated each 2 weeks, making CyberTitans one of the most played web3 games right now with a DAU over 650+. What’s next for your project? LitLab's roadmap is aiming now a profile 2.0 in order to integrate NFTs in-game and customizable assets. After that the mobile version will be available in Q4 of this coming year. Next milestone will be start creating a new video game, as the company aims to create 5 games in 5 years. What can your token be used for? The token will be the engine of the ecosystem in different ways; gamers will compete for LITT in different ways (quick games, tournaments, grand slams, Esports circuit…), to acquire NFTs in the future LitLab’s marketplace and unlock different characteristics, in order to have organization/guild licenses, farming pools or even purchasing tournament tickets.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 LITT を VND に
₫--
|1 LITT を AUD に
A$--
|1 LITT を GBP に
￡--
|1 LITT を EUR に
€--
|1 LITT を USD に
$--
|1 LITT を MYR に
RM--
|1 LITT を TRY に
₺--
|1 LITT を JPY に
¥--
|1 LITT を RUB に
₽--
|1 LITT を INR に
₹--
|1 LITT を IDR に
Rp--
|1 LITT を KRW に
₩--
|1 LITT を PHP に
₱--
|1 LITT を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 LITT を BRL に
R$--
|1 LITT を CAD に
C$--
|1 LITT を BDT に
৳--
|1 LITT を NGN に
₦--
|1 LITT を UAH に
₴--
|1 LITT を VES に
Bs--
|1 LITT を PKR に
Rs--
|1 LITT を KZT に
₸--
|1 LITT を THB に
฿--
|1 LITT を TWD に
NT$--
|1 LITT を AED に
د.إ--
|1 LITT を CHF に
Fr--
|1 LITT を HKD に
HK$--
|1 LITT を MAD に
.د.م--
|1 LITT を MXN に
$--