Litecoin Cash is an open source, peer-to-peer digital currency based on SHA-256 proof-of-work hashes. It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine, the latest cutting-edge technology that helps to provide the ultimate protection from 51% attacks and double spending, and ensures the sustainable and long-term security of its public distributed ledger. The Litecoin Cash blockchain also has practical uses such as in the medical sector as it stores and manages electronic medical records in a secure way, as well as protecting sensitive data from hackers and giving patients more control over their information that complies with privacy regulations. LCC's target block time of 2.5 minutes gives 4 times the transaction bandwidth of Bitcoin, while transactions are 90% cheaper than Litecoin. HD wallets and native SegWit with bech32 addresses are fully supported
Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. If you held LTC at block 1371111 but haven't claimed yet, your LCC are still waiting for you! After many months of testing on tetnet The Hive became active on mainnet on Wednesday 6 Feb. 2019 The Hive is our brand new democratised mining concept, which feautures negligible energy cost and will help to. protect the coin against 51% attacks. Users create bees, agent-based mining workers which earn rewards for their owners.
Litecoin Cash (LCC) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Litecoin Cash (LCC) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Litecoin Cash (LCC) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Litecoin Cash (LCC) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される LCC トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
LCC トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
LCC のトケノミクスを理解したところで、LCC トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
