Litecoin Cash 価格(LCC)
Litecoin Cash（LCC）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0031909 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 2.58M USD です。LCC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Litecoin Cash 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 20.78 USD
です- Litecoin Cash 1日内の価格変動率は -2.70%
です- 循環供給量は 808.01M USD です
MEXCで LCC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な LCC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Litecoin Cash から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Litecoin Cash から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0016956337 です。
過去60日間における Litecoin Cash から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0002727364 です。
過去90日間における Litecoin Cash から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0005789630026815495 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.70%
|30日
|$ -0.0016956337
|-53.13%
|60日
|$ +0.0002727364
|+8.55%
|90日
|$ +0.0005789630026815495
|+22.17%
Litecoin Cash の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.17%
-2.70%
-1.65%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Litecoin Cash is an open source, peer-to-peer digital currency based on SHA-256 proof-of-work hashes. It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine, the latest cutting-edge technology that helps to provide the ultimate protection from 51% attacks and double spending, and ensures the sustainable and long-term security of its public distributed ledger. The Litecoin Cash blockchain also has practical uses such as in the medical sector as it stores and manages electronic medical records in a secure way, as well as protecting sensitive data from hackers and giving patients more control over their information that complies with privacy regulations. LCC's target block time of 2.5 minutes gives 4 times the transaction bandwidth of Bitcoin, while transactions are 90% cheaper than Litecoin. HD wallets and native SegWit with bech32 addresses are fully supported Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. If you held LTC at block 1371111 but haven't claimed yet, your LCC are still waiting for you! After many months of testing on tetnet The Hive became active on mainnet on Wednesday 6 Feb. 2019 The Hive is our brand new democratised mining concept, which feautures negligible energy cost and will help to. protect the coin against 51% attacks. Users create bees, agent-based mining workers which earn rewards for their owners.
