Liquid Mercury 価格(MERC)
Liquid Mercury（MERC）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00745417 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 15.25M USD です。MERC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Liquid Mercury 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 15.17K USD
です- Liquid Mercury 1日内の価格変動率は -7.58%
です- 循環供給量は 2.05B USD です
MEXCで MERC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な MERC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Liquid Mercury から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000612156127795998 です。
過去30日間における Liquid Mercury から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0005982523 です。
過去60日間における Liquid Mercury から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0008362654 です。
過去90日間における Liquid Mercury から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.000758817517917467 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000612156127795998
|-7.58%
|30日
|$ -0.0005982523
|-8.02%
|60日
|$ +0.0008362654
|+11.22%
|90日
|$ +0.000758817517917467
|+11.33%
Liquid Mercury の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.08%
-7.58%
-13.93%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Liquid Mercury is a technology company led by Tony Saliba that delivers best-in-class institutional-grade trading infrastructure, workflow automation, and Real World Asset (RWA) marketplaces. This platform and components meet the performance, security, and reporting standards of the most demanding traditional finance firms. The MERC is an ERC-20 utility token that can be used within the Liquid Mercury eco-system to create value for LM customers in 3 primary ways. 1. The MERC allows customers of Liquid Mercury to create discounts on their Liquid Mercury invoices via the “Discount Farming Staking Program” (see the Liquid Mercury website). Discount Farmers (the MERC holder who stakes) produce monthly discounts called “Element Tokens” (ETs) based on the number of MERCs staked. ETs produced monthly by the Discount Farmer can be applied to your invoice if you are a customer or traded for cash equivalents in a private secondary market, where Liquid Mercury customers and ET holders (non-customer MERC holders) can meet to buy/sell ETs. 2. The MERC also gives access to exclusive research/content, curated trading tools, and trading rebates for individual users. Staked MERC holders also receive a “staking reward” in the form of 10% (annually) paid in MERCs. 3. As Liquid Mercury expands its RWA presence, the MERC will play a larger role in this new expansion of tokenization.
|1 MERC を AUD に
A$0.0118521303
|1 MERC を GBP に
￡0.005963336
|1 MERC を EUR に
€0.0071560032
|1 MERC を USD に
$0.00745417
|1 MERC を MYR に
RM0.0336183067
|1 MERC を TRY に
₺0.2632812844
|1 MERC を JPY に
¥1.1741808584
|1 MERC を RUB に
₽0.8013978167
|1 MERC を INR に
₹0.6388969107
|1 MERC を IDR に
Rp120.2285315551
|1 MERC を PHP に
₱0.4330127353
|1 MERC を EGP に
￡E.0.3777027939
|1 MERC を BRL に
R$0.045470437
|1 MERC を CAD に
C$0.0106594631
|1 MERC を BDT に
৳0.9065016137
|1 MERC を NGN に
₦11.5210906103
|1 MERC を UAH に
₴0.3152368493
|1 MERC を VES に
Bs0.38761684
|1 MERC を PKR に
Rs2.0786698462
|1 MERC を KZT に
₸3.944001347
|1 MERC を THB に
฿0.2577651986
|1 MERC を TWD に
NT$0.244496776
|1 MERC を CHF に
Fr0.006708753
|1 MERC を HKD に
HK$0.0579189009
|1 MERC を MAD に
.د.م0.0745417