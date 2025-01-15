Liquid CRO 価格(LCRO)
Liquid CRO（LCRO）の本日のライブ価格は 0.16009 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。LCRO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Liquid CRO 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 108.42K USD
です- Liquid CRO 1日内の価格変動率は +1.07%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで LCRO から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な LCRO 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Liquid CRO から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00169941 です。
過去30日間における Liquid CRO から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0344336940 です。
過去60日間における Liquid CRO から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0271814409 です。
過去90日間における Liquid CRO から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.07067747578006642 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00169941
|+1.07%
|30日
|$ -0.0344336940
|-21.50%
|60日
|$ -0.0271814409
|-16.97%
|90日
|$ +0.07067747578006642
|+79.05%
Liquid CRO の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.15%
+1.07%
-7.55%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Veno is a liquid staking protocol where you can stake your CRO and receive the auto-compounding, yield-bearing receipt token LCRO. The LCRO token is designed to maximize composability. Just by owning LCRO, you automatically accrue the CRO staking yield value in your LCRO token; LCRO can thus be used freely across the Cronos DeFi ecosystem. Veno’s liquid staking token LCRO offers the most extensive, lowest cost, and most reliable method of utilizing your staked CRO. We are a vertically integrated liquid staking protocol, maximizing the reliability and efficiency of our service; allowing us to provide a price-competitive service in the long term; - Cost savings are achieved by leveraging our own node infrastructure and/or infrastructure of our partners - Reliability is achieved with our enterprise-grade node set-up and deep expertise in running node infrastructure - We also have an insurance module that will help to secure user funds in the unlikely event of a slashing penalty We will aim to maximize the adoption and utility of our tokens across the ecosystem, and we are working with some of the largest ecosystem partners to make this happen; - We want to maximize the liquidity of LCRO in the Cronos Ecosystem and beyond, attracting the largest amount of capital, and attaining the lowest spread, with our high reliability and low-fee promises - LCRO is an auto-compounding yield-bearing token to maximize composability - We can further maximize user liquidity by providing a tradeable NFT “IOU” after user unstakes their CRO
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 LCRO を AUD に
A$0.2577449
|1 LCRO を GBP に
￡0.1296729
|1 LCRO を EUR に
€0.1552873
|1 LCRO を USD に
$0.16009
|1 LCRO を MYR に
RM0.720405
|1 LCRO を TRY に
₺5.6847959
|1 LCRO を JPY に
¥25.2061705
|1 LCRO を RUB に
₽16.3275791
|1 LCRO を INR に
₹13.8461841
|1 LCRO を IDR に
Rp2,624.4258096
|1 LCRO を PHP に
₱9.3940812
|1 LCRO を EGP に
￡E.8.0749396
|1 LCRO を BRL に
R$0.9685445
|1 LCRO を CAD に
C$0.2289287
|1 LCRO を BDT に
৳19.3644864
|1 LCRO を NGN に
₦248.971968
|1 LCRO を UAH に
₴6.7365872
|1 LCRO を VES に
Bs8.48477
|1 LCRO を PKR に
Rs44.6042758
|1 LCRO を KZT に
₸84.5243182
|1 LCRO を THB に
฿5.5647284
|1 LCRO を TWD に
NT$5.2909745
|1 LCRO を CHF に
Fr0.1456819
|1 LCRO を HKD に
HK$1.2455002
|1 LCRO を MAD に
.د.م1.6025009