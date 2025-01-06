Lightcoin 価格(LHC)
Lightcoin（LHC）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 4.35K USD です。LHC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Lightcoin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 0.00 USD
です- Lightcoin 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 87.03M USD です
MEXCで LHC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な LHC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Lightcoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Lightcoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Lightcoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Lightcoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60日
|$ 0
|0.00%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Lightcoin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
0.00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
LHC is a PIVX fork, the Lightcoin Foundation will develop a use case for the current financial system. Lightcoin, which has its own blockchain, will remain strong on several levels like as ERC20, TRC20, and Binance Smart Chain. The Lightcoin Foundation will safeguard and store currencies on cold wallets as protection for currencies issued on multiple levels of other blockchains. This allows you to preserve the maximum number of coins on the original blockchain while avoiding deflation because the maximum supply will always be the same. It will enable the creation of DeFi applications, NFT, and smart contracts. There will be publicly accessible tools for easily exchanging currencies between all levels. Lightcoin's major tool will be the establishment of payment systems, including integration with bitgoto allow exchanges like as Binance, Bittrex, coinbase, hitbtc, and others to use our ready API for easy intergration. This is also true for hardware wallets like as Ledger and Trezor. It is also planned to join the mycointainer.com platform to facilitate Lightcoin staking. We will also provide a link to indacoin.com for rapid Lightcoin purchases and exchanges. The Lightcoin Foundation also intends to establish its own games in which it will be possible to acquire residences on Mars and sell them in a virtual manner, with limited resources, creating a genuine worth of products that may be exhibited on Binance Market. The LightCoin foundation will also create a unique branch to gather funds for the most needy, known as the LightCoin Charity foundation. Anyone will be able to set objectives and raise funds on the Lightcoin Charity website.
