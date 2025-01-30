LIF3 LSHARE 価格(LSHARE)
LIF3 LSHARE（LSHARE）の本日のライブ価格は 218.75 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。LSHARE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な LIF3 LSHARE 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 35.82 USD
です- LIF3 LSHARE 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで LSHARE から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な LSHARE 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の LIF3 LSHARE から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における LIF3 LSHARE から USD への価格変動率は $ -158.1021968750 です。
過去60日間における LIF3 LSHARE から USD への価格変動率は $ -175.7989406250 です。
過去90日間における LIF3 LSHARE から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ -158.1021968750
|-72.27%
|60日
|$ -175.7989406250
|-80.36%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
LIF3 LSHARE の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-36.12%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Lif3 is an emerging powerhouse protocol in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector that provides a comprehensive suite of features to manage digital assets across multiple blockchains. Encompassing the various products Lif3 has to offer, users are able to safely and securely invest in a multitude of options that best fit their financial goals, preferred strategies, and risk profiles. The available features include but are not limited to swapping between different cryptocurrencies, yield farming, providing liquidity to earn incentives, and engaging in a decentralized lending market that offers yield on single assets and liquidity paired assets, as well as leveraging. We also offer avenues for users to acquire crypto with credit cards and to trade derivatives on our decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that sup- ports low swap fees and zero price impact trades. Additionally, with the Lif3 mobile wallet for cryptocurrency, users can easily access and manage their digital assets from their phones on a secured mobile app, making it easy to stay on top of their investments without having to worry about third-party security risks. Currently, Lif3 is a multi-chain protocol that is operational on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Fantom Opera with plans to expand in the future. And as a part of our commitment to pushing the boundaries of DeFi and making the most innovative and advanced solutions accessible, we have decided to launch our own permissioned Layer 1 (L1) blockchain. As an extension of our L1 infrastructure, we offer Layer 2 blockchains as a Service. This allows developers to build on top of the permissioned Lif3 Chain and utilize its high-speed infrastructure and security to power their DeFi applications. Lastly, a crucial element of our success has been due to our very own Lif3 community. We are proud to have a highly engaged and passionate user base that actively contributes to the growth of Lif3 through governance, constructive feedback, suggestions, and social engagement. This collaborative approach is the key to building a strong and sustainable DeFi ecosystem. Our team is committed to delivering the ultimate DeFi experience to investors of all types, whether they are looking for low risk and low maintenance investments or seeking more exciting high yield opportunities. We strive to be at the forefront of the DeFi revolution and evolve the emerging sector of the financial industry.
