LFIT 価格(LFIT)
LFIT（LFIT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.985375 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。LFIT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な LFIT 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 5.93K USD
です- LFIT 1日内の価格変動率は -4.05%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで LFIT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な LFIT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の LFIT から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0416464731371948 です。
過去30日間における LFIT から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0358271510 です。
過去60日間における LFIT から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.2447825218 です。
過去90日間における LFIT から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.46769713404148 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0416464731371948
|-4.05%
|30日
|$ +0.0358271510
|+3.64%
|60日
|$ +0.2447825218
|+24.84%
|90日
|$ -0.46769713404148
|-32.18%
LFIT の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.49%
-4.05%
-1.79%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
LFIT is a new healthcare WEB3 service that improves healthcare privacy and security. Life, transforming our lives healthier and more vibrant, providing and managing the healthcare services we need, FIT. The goal is to ensure that healthcare data is securely managed on a blockchain, allowing you to experience a reliable total healthcare service. Team We participated in anticipation of the potential to bring innovation to medical data management and healthcare services in the global market through the synergy effect of private blockchain technology and total healthcare services. Ed Shon | CEO / Co-Founder Ed Shon is the CEO of LFIT and leads the company with outstanding leadership and vision. Based on his strategic thinking and business operation skills accumulated through many years of experience, he is leading the growth of LFIT into a global blockchain technology leader. Jeremy OH | CMO | Head of Strategic Planning jeremyoh studied business administration and has many years of experience in the advertising, sales, blockchain, and IT platform industries. With a keen interest in blockchain, he has participated in blockchain-related planning and projects for many years and gained experience. Based on this experience, he has become a key member of a new project in the healthcare blockchain industry. Terry Ko | CTO | LFIT CTO Terry Ko is the Chief Technology Officer, and has been in charge of architecture design and development of backend systems. He is a technology development expert who has been working on blockchain core technology development and blockchain engine improvement for many years since becoming interested in open source blockchain projects. He is currently in charge of blockchain mainnet development and bridge system development that connects private and public chains.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 LFIT を AUD に
A$1.5766
|1 LFIT を GBP に
￡0.7883
|1 LFIT を EUR に
€0.94596
|1 LFIT を USD に
$0.985375
|1 LFIT を MYR に
RM4.32579625
|1 LFIT を TRY に
₺35.24686375
|1 LFIT を JPY に
¥153.048445
|1 LFIT を RUB に
₽96.83280125
|1 LFIT を INR に
₹85.28420625
|1 LFIT を IDR に
Rp15,893.14293625
|1 LFIT を PHP に
₱57.5459
|1 LFIT を EGP に
￡E.49.465825
|1 LFIT を BRL に
R$5.7742975
|1 LFIT を CAD に
C$1.41894
|1 LFIT を BDT に
৳119.624525
|1 LFIT を NGN に
₦1,530.08044625
|1 LFIT を UAH に
₴41.4054575
|1 LFIT を VES に
Bs56.166375
|1 LFIT を PKR に
Rs274.5451825
|1 LFIT を KZT に
₸508.7096975
|1 LFIT を THB に
฿33.25640625
|1 LFIT を TWD に
NT$32.3400075
|1 LFIT を CHF に
Fr0.8868375
|1 LFIT を HKD に
HK$7.67607125
|1 LFIT を MAD に
.د.م9.85375