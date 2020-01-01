LeisureMeta (LM) トケノミクス
LeisureMetaverse issued its own utility token, LM token to energize trade of NFTs and increase the valuation of NFTs. LeisureMetaverse operates its own blockchain, but the LM token in LeisureMetaverse and the ERC20 LM token on Ethereum are interchangeable through the gateway between LeisureMetaverse and Ethereum. As an NFT minting & trading DAO platform, the Leisure metaverse platform is designed to overcome limitations of existing blockchain platforms such as scalability, gas fee and awkward UX. Using Tendermint style proof of stake PoS) based Byzantine Fault Tolerant BFT) consensus algorithm, LeisureMeta chain has attained 1,000 TPS and transaction finality at once. The Bloom filter is used to distinguish known transactions between individual nodes to enhance the efficiency of networking by transmitting unknown transactions only. With multiple private key paring system, the UX was improved by assigning individual private keys for user"s each device. LeisureMeta blockchain reduced the block time to 1 sec with Conflict free Replicated Data Type (CRDT) structure to eliminate the ordering between intra block transactions. Consequently, the computing power required for blockmaking process has been significantly minimized.
LeisureMeta (LM) トケノミクス & 価格分析
LeisureMeta (LM) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
LeisureMeta (LM) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
LeisureMeta (LM) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される LM トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
LM トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
LM のトケノミクスを理解したところで、LM トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
