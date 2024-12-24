Ledgis 価格(LED)
Ledgis（LED）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00474244 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 194.77K USD です。LED から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Ledgis 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 14.91 USD
です- Ledgis 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 41.07M USD です
MEXCで LED から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な LED 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Ledgis から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Ledgis から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0004736782 です。
過去60日間における Ledgis から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0003048644 です。
過去90日間における Ledgis から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ +0.0004736782
|+9.99%
|60日
|$ -0.0003048644
|-6.42%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Ledgis の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
+63.83%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is LEDGIS? LEDGIS provide the next-generation blockchain platform in the era of data sovereignty, which solves both the structural limitations of existing platform-oriented businesses and the decentralization issues that blockchain solutions must overcome; which utilizes the SSI (Self Sovereign Identity) data management technology and allows individuals to control their own data. With its sophisticated token economy, Users can receive rewards according to their contribution to the ecosystem and experience various DApp services at a high speed of 3,000 TPS. Who created LEDGIS? LEDGIS was founded by Martin Lee, who now serves as CEO at IBCT (Institute of BlockChain Technology & Service). He worked as a chief researcher for more than 10 years in a national IT technology research institute. In 2018, He founded IBCT which makes it possible to experience a blockchain-enabled society everywhere. When was LEDGIS launched? The initial work on the LEDGIS project was started in February 2018 and it's mainnet was officialy launched in September 2019. What is the purpose of LEDGIS? The main purpose of LEDGIS is as below. - Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) Service Platform As a key infrastructure in the data economy, even large amounts of data can be managed with its blockchain service. It performs the core function of the protocol economy that reorginizes and redistibutes the data power to user-centered system (SSI) from IT platforms. - Web 3.0 My Data Platform Web 3.0 era in which users take ownership of their own data, inevitably requires a completely new data infrastructure. The DIDH technology which is combined blockchain and IPFS-based encryption data sharing technology and private key distributed storage technology provides innovative total data solutions based on Web3.0 - Provides '1 Person 1 Wallet' private key management LEDGIS Realizes data control by oneself in the Web 3.0 perspective and prevents the possibility of theft or forgery (loss/stolen of keys, forgery of biometric information, etc.) based on DID technology recognized as international standard by W3C, IDH a decentralized data encryption storage/sharing solution, and Facial Authentication. - Coin economy that vitalizes the ecosystem By adopting the DPoSS consensus algorithm, DApp operators who provide high-quality services based on voting results and service utilization become block generators, and coin holders can also receive contribution rewards, and voting rewards depending on their ecosystem contribution.
|1 LED を AUD に
A$0.007587904
|1 LED を GBP に
￡0.0037465276
|1 LED を EUR に
€0.0045527424
|1 LED を USD に
$0.00474244
|1 LED を MYR に
RM0.0212461312
|1 LED を TRY に
₺0.16717101
|1 LED を JPY に
¥0.7446105044
|1 LED を RUB に
₽0.4800297768
|1 LED を INR に
₹0.404055888
|1 LED を IDR に
Rp76.4909570332
|1 LED を PHP に
₱0.2771007692
|1 LED を EGP に
￡E.0.242101562
|1 LED を BRL に
R$0.0293557036
|1 LED を CAD に
C$0.0067816892
|1 LED を BDT に
৳0.5665793068
|1 LED を NGN に
₦7.3412022712
|1 LED を UAH に
₴0.1992773288
|1 LED を VES に
Bs0.24186444
|1 LED を PKR に
Rs1.321006662
|1 LED を KZT に
₸2.4738464016
|1 LED を THB に
฿0.161954326
|1 LED を TWD に
NT$0.155077788
|1 LED を CHF に
Fr0.0042207716
|1 LED を HKD に
HK$0.0368013344
|1 LED を MAD に
.د.م0.047661522