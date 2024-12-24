League of Ancients 価格(LOA)
League of Ancients（LOA）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00102097 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 432.45K USD です。LOA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な League of Ancients 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 526.75 USD
です- League of Ancients 1日内の価格変動率は -1.19%
です- 循環供給量は 423.57M USD です
MEXCで LOA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な LOA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の League of Ancients から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における League of Ancients から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0002191862 です。
過去60日間における League of Ancients から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0003401939 です。
過去90日間における League of Ancients から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0009233982761923979 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.19%
|30日
|$ -0.0002191862
|-21.46%
|60日
|$ -0.0003401939
|-33.32%
|90日
|$ -0.0009233982761923979
|-47.49%
League of Ancients の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.17%
-1.19%
-17.25%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What Is League of Ancients (LOA)? League of Ancients is the fastest growing eSports, Free-to-Play, Play-to-Earn MOBA NFT GameFi in Binance Smart Chain. Inspired by LOL and DOTA, bringing the best 5v5 PVP Metaverse gaming experience to Android and iOS users LOA tokens can be obtained by: * Playing League Of Ancients * Staking into Ancient Realms What is the League of Ancients Gameplay? 10 players will be thrusted into the Ancient Realm tile set map where they will engage in a 5v5 PVP team battle. The map is divided into two sides, the Luminous and the Dark Souls. The objective of the game is to destroy the base of the opposing team. Though it sounds simple, there are several layers of complexity to this. The map is vast and is focused around controlling lanes. Each lane leads to the opposing team's base and is guarded by endless waves of enemy minions and powerful turrets. Surrounding these lanes is the jungle and river which players can utilize strategically to hunt powerful creatures, escape, ambush and or navigate the map covertly. This PVP game style has been tried and tested for over 20 years, proving to be endlessly entertaining and exciting There are 3 Game Modes: Normal Match Normal Match is the first and earliest game mode in League of Ancients. All other game modes use the mechanics of Normal Matches as their base. It is an UNRANKED 5v5 PVP experience. This means that players do not lose rank titles if they did not win the game. This mode is suitable for beginners who need to familiarize themselves with the gameplay mechanics. You are free to choose any hero to play with. However, you are not allowed to have more than one of the same hero on your team. The opposing team however, CAN pick the same hero that is chosen on your team. Players can earn in-game currency by completing each normal match. NFT Match NFT Match is a competitive seasonal game mode that runs for a specific period of time. You will be competing with other players sharing your ranked division bracket. Players will have access to play all the heroes as long as they have a certain number of NFT skins at any rarity level. The rank titles from lowest to highest are Sentinel, Royal Knight, Zealot, Duke, Arch-Duke, Lord, Overlord. Sentinel is the lowest division, whereas Overlord is for the best of the best. Every time you win a Ranked match, you will gain MMR and in-game currency. The amount of in-game currency will be higher compared to playing a normal match. When the season ends, the rankings will be reset accordingly and a new season begins. Tournaments Tournaments is a feature of the game that allows organizers to host in-game tournaments. It will be supervised by League of Ancients. Each participating team has to pay a registration fee, where 5% of the total registration fee collected will be for the tournament organizer to cover for the administration purpose. The teams will challenge each other for the total prize pool allocated for that specific tournament. Prize pool consists of $LOA tokens How Many LOA tokens Are There in Circulation? LOA token is scheduled for a TGE on December 12,2021 with 1 billion LOA tokens created at genesis with the following allocations: *Play-to-Earn: 25% *Staking: 15% *NFT Staking: 8% *Liquidity: 1% *Centralized Exchange: 5% *Ecosystem Fund: 3% *Marketing: 5% *Advisors: 4% *Community: 2% *Team Tokens: 20% *Private Sales: 10% *Pre-Sales and Initial Dex Offering: 2% Who Are the Core Team behind the League of Ancients? Dwayne Ong - Governor (Project Lead) A crypto enthusiast and entrepreneur with experience in multiple startups of various industries. A failed professional DoTA 2 grinder who ended up with decent MMR ranking. Kenneth Choong - Overlord (Community Manager) Ex-Professional DoTA 2 player. Having graduated with an MBA and a corporate career, fell in love with the positive vibes of the crypto community and decided to give up everything to be part of the crypto world. Abdul C - Paladin (Smart Contract Developer) A Full stack and Smart contracts developer with more than a decade of software development experience. Founded multiple startups and enjoys learning and coding. John Lim - Prophet (Marketing Director) Founded a marketing agency with more than 10 years of design and communications experience. Served clients from various industries, including eSports, Technology and Consumer brands. Gavin Liu - Chieftain (Game Director) Specializes in character gameplay animation, move set ideation and well versed in the video game production pipeline. A Passionate fan of Japanese anime, movies, music, fashion and all facets of pop culture. Luso - Warlord (Art Director) Has produced multiple games throughout his career and has worked with numerous independent startup projects. Always willing to take on a new idea and challenge . His favorite quote, "Life is a game!". Chien - Archpriest (Concept Artist) A mural artist who performs his work by getting inspiration from playing DoTA 2. Eats, sleeps and dreams illustration work, Chien prides himself on his creativity and burning passion for art. Peter Joseph - Dragonlord (Partnership Relation) Huge football fan, enjoys meeting people around the world. Strong believer of "Tomorrow is always a better day, never say never!" Weng Hong -Templar (System Support) Enjoys taking orders and executing them when the command is given. Enjoys working as a team and would have enlisted to become a soldier if it were not for LOA
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 LOA を AUD に
A$0.001633552
|1 LOA を GBP に
￡0.0008065663
|1 LOA を EUR に
€0.0009801312
|1 LOA を USD に
$0.00102097
|1 LOA を MYR に
RM0.0045841553
|1 LOA を TRY に
₺0.0359891925
|1 LOA を JPY に
¥0.1602514512
|1 LOA を RUB に
₽0.1033425834
|1 LOA を INR に
₹0.0869560149
|1 LOA を IDR に
Rp16.4672557591
|1 LOA を PHP に
₱0.0596756965
|1 LOA を EGP に
￡E.0.0521307282
|1 LOA を BRL に
R$0.0063198043
|1 LOA を CAD に
C$0.0014599871
|1 LOA を BDT に
৳0.1219752859
|1 LOA を NGN に
₦1.5804411406
|1 LOA を UAH に
₴0.0429011594
|1 LOA を VES に
Bs0.05206947
|1 LOA を PKR に
Rs0.2843911935
|1 LOA を KZT に
₸0.5325787908
|1 LOA を THB に
฿0.0348763352
|1 LOA を TWD に
NT$0.0333959287
|1 LOA を CHF に
Fr0.0009086633
|1 LOA を HKD に
HK$0.0079227272
|1 LOA を MAD に
.د.م0.0102607485