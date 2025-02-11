LayerK 価格(LYK)
LayerK（LYK）の本日のライブ価格は 0.914977 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。LYK から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な LayerK 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.79M USD
です- LayerK 1日内の価格変動率は -0.38%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで LYK から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な LYK 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の LayerK から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0034909282497309 です。
過去30日間における LayerK から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.1007683384 です。
過去60日間における LayerK から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.1597966156 です。
過去90日間における LayerK から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.2372460007729874 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0034909282497309
|-0.38%
|30日
|$ -0.1007683384
|-11.01%
|60日
|$ -0.1597966156
|-17.46%
|90日
|$ -0.2372460007729874
|-20.59%
LayerK の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.16%
-0.38%
-5.72%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is LayerK? LayerK is a blockchain platform that provides a scalable, efficient, and secure environment for decentralized applications (dApps). This documentation provides an in-depth overview of the LayerK system architecture, functionalities, and how it integrates Arbitrum Nitro technology to enhance its performance. What is LayerK's Vision? LayerK firmly believes in a future where resource access is democratized. Every individual is an active protagonist of their technological destiny, and technology becomes a natural extension of LayerK's existence, enhancing LayerK's potential and connecting LayerK in ways previously unimaginable. A decentralized, sustainable, and fair global economy where everyone has the chance to achieve independence and participate in Web3 era. What is LayerK's Mission? To empower 100 million individuals worldwide in 5 years by leveraging the transformative potential of blockchain through LayerK's products and technologies. LayerK is committed to creating secure, autonomous, and interconnected solutions, making each person an active participant in the technological frontier, and weaving a network where the benefits of innovation are accessible to all. To empower individuals to take control of their applications by a decentralized, transparent, and secure platform. What is LayerK Token? LayerK is the native token of the LayerK ecosystem that provides users the access to the network’s services.
