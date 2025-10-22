Laura AI 価格(LAURA)
Laura AI (LAURA) のリアルタイム価格は -- です。過去24時間、LAURA は最低 $ 0 から最高 $ 0 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。LAURA の史上最高値は $ 0.02523582 で、史上最安値は $ 0 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、LAURA は過去1時間で --、過去24時間で -- 、過去7日間で 0.00% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
Laura AI の現在の時価総額は $ 7.22K、24時間取引高は -- です。LAURA の循環供給量は 1.00B、総供給量は 1000000000.0 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 7.22K です。
本日の Laura AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Laura AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Laura AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Laura AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|-0.26%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
AI Powered Pathfinder Find the best route with | Ai Powered Pathfinder
Laura Aggregator is built on a unique architecture with a pathfinder algorithm. Our unique algorithm's structure can be developed, re-programmed, and has self-learning capabilities.
Pathfinder Structure: 01. Max Output Equation
A mathematical equation is created to get the maximum output from the integrated liquidity providers. The result of this equation gives the best received amount.
It creates an equation in accordance with the pathfinder route finding structure by controlling all liquidity pools. This equation is not fixed, it changes itself according to the terms and conditions. Therefore, it uses many data types as input.
All required data is instantly accessed and converted to High Conversion Argument (HCA). This converted data is sent to the max output equation.
The data needed to solve the equation are provided. It is then finalized using the HCA module powered by artificial intelligence. It is then forwarded to the next step to find the max output figure.
It searches and finds all possible routes between two tokens and filters out unnecessary routes by filtering within certain criteria.
Pathfinder, which is prepared to take a maximum of 5 tokens between the input token and the output token, performs a filtering to reduce the almost infinite number of outputs. It eliminates very low liquidity pools, identifies tokens that can be matched between them, and prepares them to offer a multiple path.
All obtained data and formulas are sent to AI powered pathfinder algorithm.
All data is assembled at this stage. After many calculations and formula analysis, it brings together the scattered data and creates the data needed to confirm the swap transaction.
