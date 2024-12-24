LABEL AI 価格(LBL)
LABEL AI（LBL）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00234189 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 2.67M USD です。LBL から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な LABEL AI 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 170.78K USD
です- LABEL AI 1日内の価格変動率は -0.20%
です- 循環供給量は 1.14B USD です
MEXCで LBL から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な LBL 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の LABEL AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における LABEL AI から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0002147674 です。
過去60日間における LABEL AI から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0002805989 です。
過去90日間における LABEL AI から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0002502375386224414 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.20%
|30日
|$ -0.0002147674
|-9.17%
|60日
|$ -0.0002805989
|-11.98%
|90日
|$ -0.0002502375386224414
|-9.65%
LABEL AI の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.22%
-0.20%
-13.93%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
LABEL is an unparalleled NFT infrastructure built on top of Ethereum Network, powered by LBL utility and governance token with a unified goal to establish a fair profit-sharing ecosystem with the permissionless integration of IP rights. LABEL provides a decentralized P2P incubating platform to invest in world-class entertainment-education content through the DAO voting system to further allow contributors to claim profits through the NFT shareholding mechanism. The LABEL platform builds up an ecosystem that establishes a fair and decentralized incubating system, that purports to provide the content creators in the MOOC industry easier access to the investment, promotion and distribution of their IP rights, hence aims to improve an unfair profit structure that exists in the sphere, striving to prevent copyright infringement cases across the industry. The revolutionary funding access for the content creators and the investors presented in the P2P incubating system of the LABEL Foundation is an essential pillar that is bind to bring the next level of adoption to the NFTs, by allowing the diverse content creators to NFTize their IP rights to allow the investors to fund the prospective courses, that can become the most profitable and influential one in the LABEL’s platform. The capitalization on these IP rights can be accessed by the LBL Holders that will stake their tokens in the DAO governance mechanism in order to be able to vote on which course will get to register and get the financing in the LABEL’s ecosystem.
