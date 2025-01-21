KRYZA Exchange 価格(KRX)
KRYZA Exchange（KRX）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0110224 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。KRX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な KRYZA Exchange 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 120.62 USD
です- KRYZA Exchange 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで KRX から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な KRX 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の KRYZA Exchange から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における KRYZA Exchange から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000676235 です。
過去60日間における KRYZA Exchange から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0075228883 です。
過去90日間における KRYZA Exchange から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0044856082176240294 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ -0.0000676235
|-0.61%
|60日
|$ +0.0075228883
|+68.25%
|90日
|$ +0.0044856082176240294
|+68.62%
KRYZA Exchange の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
0.00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
KRX – The Token of KRYZA Exchange KRYZA Exchange – KRX is the native token of KRYZA Exchange. It is operating like the traditional cryptocurrencies of centralized exchanges. It holds the utility of using the platform with greater benefits than you would use with other coins or tokens. KRX is an ERC-20 standard token built on the Ethereum blockchain. You may notice the difference between KRN and KRX. When it comes to the difference of the blockchains, the decision was made to do this because KRYZA wanted to support and to connect the users of both blockchains. As KRX is the native token of KRYZA Exchange, being listed on it also costs KRX tokens, making this the main utility of the token. As we go forward in this process, transaction fees are also being paid in KRX so any user that is on our platform is making the use case of KRX greater with every transaction. KRX is also ready to be formed with freshly listed tokens as a trading pair. With this move, users are able to trade on a more advanced level, not just with stable or main coins but with KRX too. This is also boosting up the utility of KRX, making it obviously the main token on the platform. KRX is created for those who seek for a revolutionary project that consists of both a social platform and a cryptocurrency exchange with a number of exclusive utilities out there.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 KRX を AUD に
A$0.01763584
|1 KRX を GBP に
￡0.008928144
|1 KRX を EUR に
€0.010581504
|1 KRX を USD に
$0.0110224
|1 KRX を MYR に
RM0.049270128
|1 KRX を TRY に
₺0.392287216
|1 KRX を JPY に
¥1.71012536
|1 KRX を RUB に
₽1.113152176
|1 KRX を INR に
₹0.951563792
|1 KRX を IDR に
Rp180.695053056
|1 KRX を PHP に
₱0.644038832
|1 KRX を EGP に
￡E.0.554647168
|1 KRX を BRL に
R$0.066465072
|1 KRX を CAD に
C$0.015872256
|1 KRX を BDT に
৳1.343961232
|1 KRX を NGN に
₦17.115472496
|1 KRX を UAH に
₴0.465475952
|1 KRX を VES に
Bs0.5952096
|1 KRX を PKR に
Rs3.073706464
|1 KRX を KZT に
₸5.8473832
|1 KRX を THB に
฿0.375422944
|1 KRX を TWD に
NT$0.360212032
|1 KRX を CHF に
Fr0.00992016
|1 KRX を HKD に
HK$0.085754272
|1 KRX を MAD に
.د.م0.110444448