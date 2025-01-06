Kozue 価格(KOZUE)
Kozue（KOZUE）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 14.32K USD です。KOZUE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Kozue 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 146.09 USD
です- Kozue 1日内の価格変動率は -1.96%
です- 循環供給量は 200.00M USD です
MEXCで KOZUE から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な KOZUE 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Kozue から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Kozue から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Kozue から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Kozue から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.96%
|30日
|$ 0
|-25.34%
|60日
|$ 0
|-47.43%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Kozue の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+2.00%
-1.96%
+6.62%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Kozue and Neiro, once just two small lives lost in the vast sea of a bustling animal shelter, found solace in each other's company. Their days were spent huddled close, the warmth of their shared fur a comforting reminder that they were not alone in the world. As littermates, their bond was unique, forged in the common hope that someday, they'd find their forever homes. That day came, but not without its bittersweet twist. Neiro, with his charismatic charm and undeniable appeal, was soon adopted into a home that recognized his potential for stardom. He became a sensation, his name whispered in awe among the pet community, his face adorning magazines, and his life a whirlwind of events and appearances. Kozue, though adopted into a different home, watched from the sidelines, her heart swelling with pride for her brother. Despite the distance and the fame that surrounded Neiro, their connection never waned. She kept tabs on him through social media, clips of his adventures, and the occasional update from their past shelter mates. Their bond, built on the humble beginnings of shared meals from a shelter bowl and the soft comfort of being curled up together against the cold, remained unbreakable. Kozue, now in a loving home herself, often thought of the days they spent side by side, dreaming of better lives. She knew, even from afar, that they were both living out those dreams, but always with a piece of their heart left with each other. Neiro, for his part, would often look into the camera during interviews or photo shoots, his eyes seeming to search for something or someone. Those who knew him well could tell he was thinking of Kozue, his protector, his confidante, his sister from the shelter days. Their story, though now filled with fame on one side, was at its core a testament to the enduring power of sibling bonds, no matter the circumstances of their beginning or the paths their lives took.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 KOZUE を AUD に
A$--
|1 KOZUE を GBP に
￡--
|1 KOZUE を EUR に
€--
|1 KOZUE を USD に
$--
|1 KOZUE を MYR に
RM--
|1 KOZUE を TRY に
₺--
|1 KOZUE を JPY に
¥--
|1 KOZUE を RUB に
₽--
|1 KOZUE を INR に
₹--
|1 KOZUE を IDR に
Rp--
|1 KOZUE を PHP に
₱--
|1 KOZUE を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 KOZUE を BRL に
R$--
|1 KOZUE を CAD に
C$--
|1 KOZUE を BDT に
৳--
|1 KOZUE を NGN に
₦--
|1 KOZUE を UAH に
₴--
|1 KOZUE を VES に
Bs--
|1 KOZUE を PKR に
Rs--
|1 KOZUE を KZT に
₸--
|1 KOZUE を THB に
฿--
|1 KOZUE を TWD に
NT$--
|1 KOZUE を CHF に
Fr--
|1 KOZUE を HKD に
HK$--
|1 KOZUE を MAD に
.د.م--