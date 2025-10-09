Koyo (KOY) トケノミクス
Koyo (KOY) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Koyo (KOY) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Koyo (KOY) 情報
Koyo Token is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project built on the Ethereum blockchain. The project's goal is to provide a platform where users can access various financial services, including lending, borrowing, and staking, in a secure and decentralized manner.
The Koyo Token is the native cryptocurrency of the platform, and it serves as a means of payment for accessing the different financial services on the platform. The token is ERC-20 compliant, meaning that it can be stored in any ERC-20 compatible wallet and traded on any ERC-20 compatible exchange.
One of the unique features of Koyo Token is its decentralized governance model. The project is governed by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that is composed of Koyo Token holders. The DAO allows token holders to participate in the decision-making process of the project, such as voting on proposals for platform upgrades, changes to the tokenomics, and more.
The Koyo Token platform also provides users with the opportunity to earn rewards through staking. Staking involves holding a certain amount of Koyo Tokens in a wallet for a specified period, in exchange for earning rewards in the form of more Koyo Tokens.
Overall, Koyo Token aims to provide a secure and transparent financial ecosystem that empowers users to take control of their finances and participate in the governance of the platform.
Koyo (KOY) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Koyo (KOY) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される KOY トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
KOY トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
KOY のトケノミクスを理解したところで、KOY トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
