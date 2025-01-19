kotia 価格(KOT)
kotia（KOT）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。KOT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な kotia 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 48.54 USD
です- kotia 1日内の価格変動率は -2.52%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで KOT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な KOT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の kotia から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における kotia から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における kotia から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における kotia から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.52%
|30日
|$ 0
|+40.33%
|60日
|$ 0
|+11.23%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
kotia の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+2.46%
-2.52%
-5.42%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Kotia (KOT): A Blend of Speed and Security Kotia (KOT) stands at the forefront of innovation in the world of cryptocurrencies, offering a unique fusion of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanisms. This dynamic combination ensures both speed and security, making Kotia a standout player in the digital currency landscape. Key Features: 1. Swift Transactions: Kotia is engineered for speed, allowing users to experience rapid transaction processing. The integration of PoS enhances the efficiency of the network, ensuring quick and seamless transactions. 2. Robust Security: Security is paramount, and Kotia doesn't compromise. The incorporation of PoW adds an extra layer of protection to the network, making it resilient against potential threats and attacks. 3. Hybrid Consensus: By marrying PoS and PoW, Kotia strikes a delicate balance between energy efficiency (PoS) and network security (PoW), creating a well-rounded ecosystem that caters to the diverse needs of its users. 4. User-Friendly Interface: Kotia prioritizes user experience, offering an intuitive and user-friendly interface. Whether you're a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, Kotia provides a platform that is accessible to all. 5. Community-Driven Development: The Kotia community plays a pivotal role in shaping the coin's future. A transparent and collaborative development approach ensures that the community's input is considered, fostering a sense of ownership among its users. Embrace the future of digital finance with Kotia – where speed meets security, and innovation knows no bounds.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 KOT を AUD に
A$--
|1 KOT を GBP に
￡--
|1 KOT を EUR に
€--
|1 KOT を USD に
$--
|1 KOT を MYR に
RM--
|1 KOT を TRY に
₺--
|1 KOT を JPY に
¥--
|1 KOT を RUB に
₽--
|1 KOT を INR に
₹--
|1 KOT を IDR に
Rp--
|1 KOT を PHP に
₱--
|1 KOT を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 KOT を BRL に
R$--
|1 KOT を CAD に
C$--
|1 KOT を BDT に
৳--
|1 KOT を NGN に
₦--
|1 KOT を UAH に
₴--
|1 KOT を VES に
Bs--
|1 KOT を PKR に
Rs--
|1 KOT を KZT に
₸--
|1 KOT を THB に
฿--
|1 KOT を TWD に
NT$--
|1 KOT を CHF に
Fr--
|1 KOT を HKD に
HK$--
|1 KOT を MAD に
.د.م--