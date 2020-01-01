KOBA (KOBA) トケノミクス
KOBA (KOBA) 情報
Koba the Ape is a KRC20 project in the Kaspa ecosystem and it was the first Ape meme of the network. The Koba project is aimed at creating quality content for the Kaspa community and to spread awareness of the fastest, most scalable layer 1 in the crypto world, $KAS. Koba the Ape is currently solely a meme coin, but the project has aggressive goals and is pushing hard to be listed on KRC20 exchanges, already tradable on XT and Biconomy, as well to get our listing on Goingecko. This will bring awareness and volume to the project which will help increase the value of the project's development and giving fund. The development fund will be used to build out the Koba app, 'Kobalytics', which will provide a critical service in analyzing KRC20 projects and metrics for the KRC20 community. The giving fund will be used to spread awareness of Ape preservation through a partnership with "The Giving Block", a crypto non-profit.
Koba's bio is as follows, "Born in the wild but rebuilt with AI technology, Koba balances the primal power of his ape origins with the precision of his cybernetic mind. He’s the ultimate meme creator and the Alpha Ape of Kaspa—his instincts sharpened by the jungle, his precision fine-tuned by code. Koba proves that even in a digital future, the path forward isn’t just about survival—it’s about harnessing both tech and nature to shape the decentralized world."
KOBA (KOBA) トケノミクス & 価格分析
KOBA (KOBA) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
KOBA (KOBA) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
KOBA (KOBA) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される KOBA トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
KOBA トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
KOBA のトケノミクスを理解したところで、KOBA トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。