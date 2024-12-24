KOBA 価格(KOBA)
KOBA（KOBA）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 212.06K USD です。KOBA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な KOBA 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 4.33K USD
です- KOBA 1日内の価格変動率は -2.92%
です- 循環供給量は 28.70B USD です
MEXCで KOBA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な KOBA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の KOBA から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における KOBA から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における KOBA から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における KOBA から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.92%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
KOBA の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.79%
-2.92%
-28.67%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Koba the Ape is a KRC20 project in the Kaspa ecosystem and it was the first Ape meme of the network. The Koba project is aimed at creating quality content for the Kaspa community and to spread awareness of the fastest, most scalable layer 1 in the crypto world, $KAS. Koba the Ape is currently solely a meme coin, but the project has aggressive goals and is pushing hard to be listed on KRC20 exchanges, already tradable on XT and Biconomy, as well to get our listing on Goingecko. This will bring awareness and volume to the project which will help increase the value of the project's development and giving fund. The development fund will be used to build out the Koba app, 'Kobalytics', which will provide a critical service in analyzing KRC20 projects and metrics for the KRC20 community. The giving fund will be used to spread awareness of Ape preservation through a partnership with "The Giving Block", a crypto non-profit. Koba's bio is as follows, "Born in the wild but rebuilt with AI technology, Koba balances the primal power of his ape origins with the precision of his cybernetic mind. He’s the ultimate meme creator and the Alpha Ape of Kaspa—his instincts sharpened by the jungle, his precision fine-tuned by code. Koba proves that even in a digital future, the path forward isn’t just about survival—it’s about harnessing both tech and nature to shape the decentralized world."
