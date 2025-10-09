KlimaDAO (KLIMA) トケノミクス
KlimaDAO (KLIMA) トケノミクス & 価格分析
KlimaDAO (KLIMA) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
KlimaDAO (KLIMA) 情報
What Is KlimaDAO? KlimaDAO is building the infrastructure for a transparent, neutral, and public Digital Carbon Market to accelerate climate finance on a global scale.
In 2022, KlimaDAO traded over $4 billion worth of carbon credit trade while growing treasury assets to over $100 million.
Who uses KlimaDAO? As the base layer infrastructure for the Digital Carbon Market, KlimaDAO powers platforms such as Carbonmark, the universal carbon market, and works with organizations such as Polygon, Circle, and the Liechtenstein Bankers Association to help organizations such as airlines, auto companies, banks, Web3 projects, and individuals such as Mark Cuban to meet their sustainability goals.
A brief history of KlimaDAO KlimaDAO was founded in 2021 by a group of individuals from three competing organizations who had been working to solve market failures in the traditional Voluntary Carbon Market. These founding Core contributors aimed to unite their diverse experience – in carbon markets, technology, and business strategy and execution – as part of a single mission, in order to solve bottlenecks in scaling climate finance globally.
KlimaDAO has since grown to assemble the talents of over 50 contributors, and over 100,000 KLIMA token holders.
In 2022 KlimaDAO launched its carbon retirement aggregator, enabling individuals and organizations to permissionlessly offset their carbon footprints. One of its landmark early users was the Polygon Network, which used KlimaDAO’s infrastructure to retire over 100,000 digital carbon credits to go carbon neutral. Brands such as Instagram, Nike, and Bentley chose to build with Polygon due to its leadership in sustainability.
In March 2023 Carbonmark launched as the go-to platform for acquiring, trading, and retiring digital carbon. Carbonmark offers a seamless ‘Web 2.5’ user experience, enabling institutional access to tens of millions of carbon credits, and to KlimaDAO’s digital carbon infrastructure, without additional fees.
KlimaDAO (KLIMA) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
KlimaDAO (KLIMA) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される KLIMA トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
KLIMA トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
KLIMA のトケノミクスを理解したところで、KLIMA トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
