Klaytu (KTU) 情報

Klaytu (KTU) is a dynamic and innovative meme token launched on the Klaytn blockchain. Our mission is to establish KTU as the leading meme token of the Klaytn ecosystem, driving user engagement and contributing to the growth of the Klaytn blockchain. We aim to create a vibrant, community-driven environment that enhances the user experience on all Klaytn platforms. (Aim is to position us on the Klaytn Chain like BONK did on Solana and COQINU did on Avalanche).