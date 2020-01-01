Kizuna (KIZUNA) トケノミクス
At the heart of the crypto revolution lies the essence of Kizuna. Embracing deep-rooted connections, mutual respect, and unwavering trust, the Kizuna spirit fosters a collaborative and supportive community where every member thrives. Together, we’re more than just a network of transactions; we’re a tapestry of relationships, building a brighter future on the foundations of the past. As a holder of the Kizuna token, you are part of something extraordinary - a decentralized and autonomous perpetual community built upon the principles of unity, self-actualization, and collective self-accountability. At its heart lies the idea of Kizuna, the powerful bond that connects us all, just like the thread that weaves together the feathers of the crane. Our vision is simple yet profound: to bring together individuals from diverse backgrounds and unite them under a common goal – the pursuit of shared prosperity and success. We reject hierarchies and centralized control, instead choosing to empower each member to become a vital part of our growing community.
To achieve this, we must remain steadfast in our commitment to decentralization and autonomy. Each holder has a crucial role to play in shaping the future of Kizuna. Whether it's contributing your skills, sharing knowledge, or simply lending your voice to discussions, every action counts towards strengthening our bond and propelling us forward.
As we embark on this journey, let us remember the wisdom of our predecessors, especially Ryoshi, who demonstrated how community building can thrive without a single leader or central authority. By upholding values such as mutual support, personal responsibility, and continuous improvement, we ensure that Kizuna remains sustainable and resilient. Kizuna forever!
Kizuna (KIZUNA) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Kizuna (KIZUNA) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Kizuna (KIZUNA) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される KIZUNA トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
KIZUNA トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。