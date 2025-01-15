KIRO 価格(KIRO)
KIRO（KIRO）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。KIRO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な KIRO 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 14.96 USD
です- KIRO 1日内の価格変動率は -14.38%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで KIRO から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な KIRO 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の KIRO から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000157007884751937 です。
過去30日間における KIRO から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における KIRO から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における KIRO から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000157007884751937
|-14.38%
|30日
|$ 0
|-14.44%
|60日
|$ 0
|-7.42%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
KIRO の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
-14.38%
-18.34%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Kirobo has developed a new critical infrastructure that aims to make the development of Web3 solutions more streamlined, cost-effective, and democratized. Future Conditional Transactions (FCT) is a new on-chain mini-scripting language at the transaction level for general-purpose feature development use cases. Simple FCTs can be created by utilizing the drop-and-drag UI. While more complex operations can be created with the SDK. it's a new way to interact with and build on the blockchain, providing developers with a new and innovative tool. Before FCTs, developers would only have two options when it came to the development and upgrading of DeFi protocols…namely Smart Contracts or Bots. Smart Contracts are costly, time-consuming, and expensive. They are also highly inflexible as, once deployed, they cannot be upgraded. Bots are flexible, but they are not secure. Developers lack a tool that is flexible, easy, and secure. FCTs are secure, flexible, upgradable, and thus scalable, adding to the developer's web3 toolbox. An FCT is an on-chain scripting language with built-in IFTTT logic that can be coded in any Web2 language. Starting with the visual builder, which utilizes a drop-and-drag UI, developers will be able to create products and services that are able to utilize currently deployed products such as Aave or Uniswap. Creating DeFi legos that can operate based on future conditions or execute immediately. Additionally, developers have access to the FCT SDK to develop any DeFi product that they can imagine without the need to know solidity or how to code a smart contract. Currently, FCTs operate on Ethereum. The roadmap envisages adding additional blockchains in the future.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 KIRO を AUD に
A$--
|1 KIRO を GBP に
￡--
|1 KIRO を EUR に
€--
|1 KIRO を USD に
$--
|1 KIRO を MYR に
RM--
|1 KIRO を TRY に
₺--
|1 KIRO を JPY に
¥--
|1 KIRO を RUB に
₽--
|1 KIRO を INR に
₹--
|1 KIRO を IDR に
Rp--
|1 KIRO を PHP に
₱--
|1 KIRO を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 KIRO を BRL に
R$--
|1 KIRO を CAD に
C$--
|1 KIRO を BDT に
৳--
|1 KIRO を NGN に
₦--
|1 KIRO を UAH に
₴--
|1 KIRO を VES に
Bs--
|1 KIRO を PKR に
Rs--
|1 KIRO を KZT に
₸--
|1 KIRO を THB に
฿--
|1 KIRO を TWD に
NT$--
|1 KIRO を CHF に
Fr--
|1 KIRO を HKD に
HK$--
|1 KIRO を MAD に
.د.م--