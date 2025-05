KINO ( KINO ) とは何か

KINO is a community-driven character born from a glitch in the lore. He hatched from a Pudgy egg that was never meant for him — a vibrant green dino in a world of waddles. KINO represents a break from the expected, a character who bends the narrative rather than follows it. Built on Abstract, this project explores how lore, memes, and community can shape a culture coin with real identity. KINO doesn’t follow the chain. He tilts it. The story is open-ended, and every holder becomes part of what comes next. KINO is here to rewrite the narrative.

