Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins 価格(ANTC)
Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins（ANTC）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00167612 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 80.65K USD です。ANTC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 7.44 USD
です- Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 48.11M USD です
MEXCで ANTC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ANTC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0004433062 です。
過去60日間における Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0007849047 です。
過去90日間における Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ -0.0004433062
|-26.44%
|60日
|$ -0.0007849047
|-46.82%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-17.81%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is Kingdom of ANTs? Kingdom of ANTs (KOA) is a gamified DeFi platform, optimised for speed, flexibility, and ease-of-use. It is built on Solana, powered by yield-bearing NFTs and an integrated AI framework. Users can play and earn from various activities on KOA, besides staking $ANTC for APYs. What is Ant Coin ($ANTC)? Ant Coin ($ANTC) is KOA’s native currency, based on the SLP token standard. It’s a utility token that lets users perform a range of use-case. For example: Payments: The fees for ‘Activities’ in the Kingdom’s ecosystem are payable in $ANTC. Similarly, users can buy, sell, and transfer $ANTC like any other cryptocurrency. Staking: Users can earn staking rewards and APYs by locking $ANTC into dedicated on-chain vaults or smart contracts. Governance: After KOA’s transition to a Decentralised Autonomous Organization (DAO), $ANTC holders can participate in its distributed governance mechanism. When live, this system will use $ANTC holding as a key parameter to determine the user’s voting power. Airdrops & VIP Access: KOA’s circular economy and reward distribution mechanism will ensure consistent rewards and exclusive benefits for long-term $ANTC holders. For example, they will get priority access to future products, NFT collections, etc. What is KOA’s treasury management system? KOA has an AI-integrated treasury management system to ensure sustainable, long-term yields for users. Some of the main ways to ensure the Treasury’s sustenance and growth include: The proceeds from in-game NFT and asset sales will partially return to the Treasury. This will help create a circular economy, with a steady revenue stream. KOA will implement an algorithmic balancing system to invest a portion of the Treasury’s assets for profit generation. The portfolio will be accessible to the community via the Kingdom of ANTs website. Decisions regarding these investments will be made through community voting involving the DAO. AI plays a key role in KOA’s treasury mana
