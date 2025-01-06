King Sugar Glider 価格(KSG)
King Sugar Glider（KSG）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 26.80K USD です。KSG から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な King Sugar Glider 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 78.65 USD
です- King Sugar Glider 1日内の価格変動率は -0.16%
です- 循環供給量は 699.20M USD です
MEXCで KSG から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な KSG 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の King Sugar Glider から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における King Sugar Glider から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における King Sugar Glider から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における King Sugar Glider から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.16%
|30日
|$ 0
|-32.21%
|60日
|$ 0
|-30.01%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
King Sugar Glider の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+2.36%
-0.16%
+9.42%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
KSG is more than just the cutest memecoin on Solana—it’s a revolution in the world of cryptocurrency where cuteness meets innovation. Built on the lightning-fast and scalable Solana blockchain, KSG is designed for a new generation of crypto enthusiasts who value community, creativity, and a little bit of fun in their financial journey. Why KSG? In a world full of serious and complex projects, KSG stands out with its irresistible charm. It’s designed to bring a smile to your face and remind you that crypto can be both profitable and enjoyable. Powered by Solana, one of the fastest and most efficient blockchains, KSG offers lightning-quick transactions and minimal fees, ensuring that your interactions are smooth and cost-effective. Accessible to All: KSG is designed to be approachable for everyone. With a low entry point and a strong presence on social media, it’s easy for anyone to join the KSG movement and start participating in the fun. Our Goals: Expand the KSG Ecosystem: We’re working on exciting developments like KSG-themed NFTs, exclusive merchandise, and community-driven projects that will enhance the KSG experience. While we’re a memecoin at heart, our team is dedicated to ensuring the long-term success and growth of KSG, with a clear roadmap that balances fun with strategic development. KSG isn’t just another token; it’s a lifestyle, a community, and a movement that brings joy and innovation to the world of cryptocurrency. Get ready to embrace the future with the cutest token on Solana—because in the world of KSG, every day is a little brighter and a lot more fun.
