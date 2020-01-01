Kinesis Gold (KAU) トケノミクス
Kinesis Gold (KAU) 情報
What is Kinesis gold (KAU)? Kinesis gold (KAU) is a gold-backed cryptocurrency, launched by Kinesis - a global trading and digital asset utility platform. Each Kinesis gold (KAU) token is backed by 1 gram of investment-grade gold bullion, securely stored in Kinesis’ fully insured, audited vaults. The mission behind KAU is to reintroduce physical gold backing to money and provide the global community with a stable store of value. Kinesis gold (KAU) has the everyday utility of a fiat currency; the borderless efficiency of a cryptocurrency, and none of the inherent volatility. KAU enables physical gold bullion to be instantly purchased, traded, spent and sent anywhere in the world, bringing real-world access, value, and utility to physical precious metals. A true stablecoin, KAU allows crypto traders to easily exit volatile markets and enter into the enduring value of physical gold, while earning a monthly yield.
What makes KAU unique? In an economic first, KAU holders earned the first debt-free yield on precious metals. All KAU holders receive a passive yield - paid monthly in KAU - simply for holding their metals on the Kinesis platform. The yield is calculated from a 15% share of Kinesis’ global transaction fee revenue which is shared with users who store their gold on the platform. At the time of writing, Kinesis has paid out over $3,000,000 to KAU holders.
Unlike other gold tokens, KAU can be instantly spent with the Kinesis Virtual Card, worldwide. Accessible via mobile device, the virtual card lets people everywhere instantly convert their KAU holdings into local currency at the point of sale, anywhere Mastercard is accepted. Through digitalising physical gold in the form of KAU, Kinesis has successfully reintroduced gold as a currency.
Can I redeem my gold? Every single gram of gold underpinning KAU is available for redemption, at the click of a button. While other gold-backed cryptos offer redemption, they often set very high minimum withdrawal limits.
Kinesis Gold (KAU) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Kinesis Gold (KAU) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Kinesis Gold (KAU) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Kinesis Gold (KAU) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される KAU トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
KAU トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
KAU のトケノミクスを理解したところで、KAU トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。