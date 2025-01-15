Khamoo 価格($KHAMOO)
Khamoo（$KHAMOO）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 70.03K USD です。$KHAMOO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Khamoo 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 2.99K USD
です- Khamoo 1日内の価格変動率は -18.20%
です- 循環供給量は 420.69B USD です
MEXCで $KHAMOO から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な $KHAMOO 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Khamoo から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Khamoo から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Khamoo から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Khamoo から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-18.20%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Khamoo の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.50%
-18.20%
-14.65%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
A memecoin base on a hippopotamus. Moodeng’s cousin. Only a month after Thailand's adorable baby hippo Moo Deng was unveiled on Facebook, her fame became unstoppable both domestically and internationally. Zookeeper Atthapon Nundee has been posting cute moments of the animals in his care for about five years. He never imagined Khao Kheow Open Zoo's newborn pygmy hippo would become an internet megastar within weeks. Cars started lining up outside the zoo well before it opened Thursday. Visitors traveled from near and far for a chance to see the pudgy, expressive 2-month-old in person at the zoo about 60 miles southeast of Bangkok. The pit where Moo Deng lives with her mom, Jona, was packed almost immediately, with people cooing and cheering every time the pink-cheeked baby animal made skittish movements. "It was beyond expectation," Atthapon told The Associated Press. "I wanted people to know her. I wanted a lot of people to visit her, or watch her online, or leave fun comments. I never would've thought (of this)." Moo Deng, which literally means "bouncy pork" in Thai, is a type of meatball. The name was chosen by fans via a poll on social media, and it matches her other siblings: Moo Toon (stewed pork) and Moo Waan (sweet pork). There is also a common hippo at the zoo named Kha Moo (stewed pork leg). "She's such a little lump. I want to ball her up and swallow her whole!" said Moo Deng fan Areeya Sripanya while visiting the zoo Thursday.
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
