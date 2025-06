Kelp Gain (AGETH) 情報

KelpDAO's new project, Gain, is designed to help users stake ETH and its variants (rsETH, ETHx, stETH) to earn rewards from multiple Layer 2 networks and DeFi protocols. When users deposit these assets, they receive agETH, a token that enables them to participate in airdrop farming and other reward strategies. The platform automates asset management, making it easy for users to maximize their earnings with minimal effort.