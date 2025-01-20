Keko 価格(KEKO)
Keko（KEKO）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00123118 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。KEKO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Keko 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 650.13 USD
です- Keko 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで KEKO から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な KEKO 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Keko から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Keko から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000420891 です。
過去60日間における Keko から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0002749300 です。
過去90日間における Keko から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ -0.0000420891
|-3.41%
|60日
|$ -0.0002749300
|-22.33%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Keko の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
0.00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? Kekobank is a parody of the traditional financial system and institutions performed through crypto-native initiatives that use the token $KEKO as the common thread. “Kekobank is crypto’s first legacy financial institution”. Kekobank brings the speed, transparency, accountability and reliability of banks, public organizations and regulators to crypto. Kekobank manages KEKO, the token that unites the community of people who feel true love and respect for traditional financial institutions. What makes your project unique? Kekobank experiments with humorous performances using DeFi techniques and primitives, like mints, burns or swaps, and crypto's tools like Telegram, Twitter, using the traditional banking mannerisms as a common thread. History of your project. KEKO was born on Counterparty, in the Bitcoin ecosystem It was a token embraced especially by Rarepepe collectors, who collected and gave KEKOs a use. One year later, the collection migrated to Ethereumas an ERC1155, preserving the original nature of KEKO as an NFT and becoming the center of Kekobank. Eventually, the ERC1155 proved too inflexible for Kekobank’s purchase, Kekobank launched the ERC20. Now the ERC-1155 version of KEKO serves as the reserve asset for the cash, ERC-20 version. What’s next for your project? $KEKO is Kekobank’s main currency and it is at the center of Kekobank’s actions. Kekobank has a roadmap of initiatives that leverage the features of DeFi to create entertaining experiences around $KEKO and KEKO. What can your token be used for? $KEKO is the community token of the Kekobank project. It can also be used to make purchases on Manifold
