Wax on, wax off. Master the art of memecoin with $KCAT.
$KCAT is set to become the next major memecoin on the Solana blockchain, distinguished by its noble mission to create a positive impact in the real world by supporting animals and pet-related charities. At the heart of $KCAT is a deep commitment to animal welfare, making it more than just a memecoin but a force for good.
$KCAT offers a range of innovative features designed to ensure its success and create a lasting positive impact on the world. Here are the key features that set $KCAT apart:
MarketCap-staged global charity and research initiatives that will grab the attention of millions of people
Scarcity mechanism at the core of the project (staking with burning mechanism)
Pre-agreed listings on top-tier exchanges
No perpetual trading for the first stage.
$KCAT NFT Series in partnership with celebrities
One-year-long $KCAT airdrop campaign to attract millions of new holders
Partnerships with the biggest crypto projects
KarateCat (KCAT) トケノミクス & 価格分析
KarateCat (KCAT) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
KarateCat (KCAT) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
KarateCat (KCAT) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される KCAT トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
KCAT トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
KCAT のトケノミクスを理解したところで、KCAT トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
