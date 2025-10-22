KAME 価格(KAME)
+0.21%
-18.51%
-2.52%
-2.52%
KAME (KAME) のリアルタイム価格は -- です。過去24時間、KAME は最低 $ 0 から最高 $ 0 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。KAME の史上最高値は $ 0 で、史上最安値は $ 0 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、KAME は過去1時間で +0.21%、過去24時間で -18.51% 、過去7日間で -2.52% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
KAME の現在の時価総額は $ 10.34K、24時間取引高は -- です。KAME の循環供給量は 949.40M、総供給量は 1000000000.0 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 10.89K です。
本日の KAME から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における KAME から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における KAME から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における KAME から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-18.51%
|30日
|$ 0
|-59.15%
|60日
|$ 0
|-81.93%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
$KAME is a utility token that transforms internet culture into a force for good. While most memecoins exist solely for speculation and short-term hype, $KAME takes a fundamentally different approach. Built on the Base Network, $KAME merges the viral energy of meme culture with real-world purpose — creating a digital asset that drives impact, not just price charts.
Every $KAME transaction contributes to charitable efforts through transparent, on-chain mechanisms. A small portion of trading volume is allocated to verified nonprofit causes, allowing our community to support meaningful initiatives like clean water access, education, disaster relief, and more. These donations are managed through smart contracts and publicly visible on-chain — ensuring accountability, traceability, and trust.
But we didn’t stop at promises — we built infrastructure.
$KAME proudly launched the first crowdfunding and charity platform on the Base Network. This platform allows donors to directly support campaigns through crypto, with no centralized intermediaries and no hidden fees. Whether you’re contributing 0.01 ETH or just holding $KAME, you’re part of a decentralized movement reshaping how giving works in Web3.
Our platform enables campaign organizers to create verified fundraising campaigns, while users can explore causes, donate using $KAME or other accepted tokens, and see real-time updates on how funds are being used. It’s transparent, efficient, and borderless — unlocking new potential for impact in communities often overlooked by traditional systems.
This level of on-chain transparency, combined with Base’s low fees and scalability, allows us to create a charity ecosystem that is accessible to everyone — not just whales or institutions. It’s philanthropy reimagined for the blockchain era.
At its core, $KAME is more than just a token — it’s a mission. It invites people to engage in something bigger than themselves. Whether through direct donations, NFT campaigns, or simply holding the token, every community member becomes part of a system that turns memes into meaningful action.
In a space filled with noise, speculation, and short-lived projects, $KAME stands apart as a utility token built for sustainability, transparency, and global good. We’re here to prove that meme-powered communities can be powerful forces for change — and we’re just getting started.
