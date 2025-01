Kala ( KALA ) とは何か

Kala is a revolutionary cryptocurrency that is easy to acquire and will have actual value to purchase discounted products, services and gift cards. Symatri is providing a simple way to purchase Kala at a huge discount for a limited time (pre-sale begins Nov. 27) Plus, members can earn Kala by completing simple activities like taking surveys, testing products, downloading apps, etc. Kala truly is the next wave of cryptocurrencies. Kala is a cryptocurrency backed by it's own purpose built and functioning blockchain. This blockchain is for multiple applications such as, proof of ownership, authentication, asset verification,, and a myriad of other transaction verification purposes.

