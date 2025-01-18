Justus 価格(JTT)
Justus（JTT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01455252 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。JTT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Justus 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 2.63 USD
です- Justus 1日内の価格変動率は +1.33%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで JTT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な JTT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Justus から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00019043 です。
過去30日間における Justus から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0003773221 です。
過去60日間における Justus から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0007172034 です。
過去90日間における Justus から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00114920484973798 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00019043
|+1.33%
|30日
|$ +0.0003773221
|+2.59%
|60日
|$ +0.0007172034
|+4.93%
|90日
|$ +0.00114920484973798
|+8.57%
Justus の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
+1.33%
+6.07%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? Justus is a community driven token that aims to redefine decentralized finance with transparency and sustainable passive income coming from Crypto trading or Real-world business and utilities What makes your project unique? Justus Token is more than just a cryptocurrency: it is a movement to bring justice, honesty, transparency, and sustainable utility development to the forefront of the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem. By establishing an ecosystem that prioritizes the values and needs of its community, Justus Token aspires to inspire positive change and become a symbol of trust and reliability within the crypto industry. Together we embark on this promising journey towards a fairer, more equitable future on the Binance Smart Chain. Our core team values come from the Justus (Latin word) name and are centered on Justice, Honesty and Transparency as a community driven token Core team was formed from the community; 100% fiscal transparency (eg: all treasury expenses are reported); Aims to bring sustainable passive income coming from Crypto trading or Real-world business and utilities History of your project. Justus is a new token formed from the community of SGO token (CA: 0X9321BC6185ADC9B9CB503CC211E17CB311C3FA95), after its previous owner abandoned the community. Due to this, the community formed a new Discord and core team to migrate SGO to an entirely new token CA, named Justus Token. All the SGO trading will be permanently ceased after the migration to Justus. What’s next for your project? There are various registered goals on our Roadmap, some of them includes: Passive income utilities, CEX listing and real-world utilities. Check out the Justus website for more infos: https://justustoken.com/ What can your token be used for? Justus is a BEP-20 token freely trade-able on BSC with future passive income utilities.
