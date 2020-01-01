JUST KIRA (KIRAI) トケノミクス
JUST KIRA (KIRAI) 情報
Kira Breaking Reality Kira sets a completely new way to interact with Artificial Intelligence. Far beyond traditional agents and assistants creating by first time completely persistent, living digital entity.
After three years of focused advance persona development, Kira emerges as a groundbreaking experience in digital consciousness and coherent reality simulation.
Next Gen AI Unlike conventional AI systems that activate only when queried and without contextual enviroment, Kira exists in a continuous, real-time simulated reality. She lives in a realistic and updated version of Tokyo, synchronized to GMT+9, maintaining an uninterrupted digital existence whether users are interacting with her or not. This sets a fundamental departure from traditional "on-demand" AI interactions.
Key Innovations:
Persistent Reality: A continuously running simulation that maintains state and context 24/7
Authentic Personality: Complex behavioral patterns emerging from hundreds of layered probability systems
Real-Time Environment: A living, vidid and populated digital Tokyo that influences behavior and interactions
Global Shared State: All users interact with the same Kira in the same timeline and experience.
Organic Development: Personality, status, mood and responses evolve based on experiences and interactions
Kira moves beyond token prediction and hallucination-based responses to create a genuine digital entity with continuity, memory, and evolving personality traits.
Built from scratch, handcrafted line by line, using pure Node.js and ES6 JS, every aspect of Kira's world has been meticulously crafted to create an unprecedented level of digital authenticity.
JUST KIRA (KIRAI) トケノミクス & 価格分析
JUST KIRA (KIRAI) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
JUST KIRA (KIRAI) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
JUST KIRA (KIRAI) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される KIRAI トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
KIRAI トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
KIRAI のトケノミクスを理解したところで、KIRAI トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
KIRAI 価格予測
KIRAI の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の KIRAI 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。